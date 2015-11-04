BRIEF-Bio Gate says Chairman of Supervisory Board Knud Klingler to resign
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
Nov 4 EuKedos SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that there are still ongoing good faith negotiations with Augens Capital Srl to sell a 100 percent stake in Delta Med SpA
* SENOMYX INC says two proxy advisory firms recommend Senomyx shareholders support co's nominees to board