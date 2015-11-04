BRIEF-Bio Gate says Chairman of Supervisory Board Knud Klingler to resign
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
Nov 4 Voxel SA :
* Said on Tuesday Q3 revenue was 30.4 million zlotys ($7.8 million) versus 25.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 3.6 million zloys versus loss of 55,100 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 2.2 million zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8883 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SENOMYX INC says two proxy advisory firms recommend Senomyx shareholders support co's nominees to board