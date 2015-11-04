BRIEF-Engaged Capital LLC says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
* Engaged Capital Llc says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
Nov 4 Beiersdorf
* Ceo says very confident for q4 given what seen in october
* Beiersdorf ceo says tesa adhesives unit has not yet seen impact from volkswagen crisis Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Engaged Capital Llc says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner planes from Boeing Co as it seeks to add fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.