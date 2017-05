Nov 4 Tele2 Ab

* Tele2 CEO sees savings of 4-6 pct of combined operating expenses by JV in Kazakhstan over 2 years

* Tele2 CEO sees integration costs of 130-170 mln SEK to form JV Kazakhstan

* Tele2 CEO sees savings of 17-20 percent of combined capex over 3 years in Kazakhstan JV