BRIEF-Capital First to consider raising funds
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Hannover Rueck SE
* Ceo says expects combined ratio for next year to continue to be below 96 percent
* Ceo says no major negative claims developments in the fourth quarter so far Further company coverage:
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit on higher oilseeds processing volumes and strong demand for U.S. grains and ethanol.