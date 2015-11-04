Nov 4 Hyperion SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved on Nov. 2 to cancel its planned series E bond issue due to lack of enough subscription offers

* The company informed about the issue on Oct. 9

* Also resolved to issue up to 40,000 series E01 bonds of the nominal value and issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($260)

* Minimum threshold of bond subscribed for is 5,000

* The bonds will bear 8 pct interest rate per annum

* The maturity date of the bonds is Nov. 6, 2018

* Funds from issue of the bonds will be used to finance a project undertaken by its unit, Malopolska Siec Szerokopasmowa Sp. z o.o.

