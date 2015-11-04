BRIEF-T-Mobile announces plans for real nationwide mobile 5G
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - will use a portion of its $8 billion, low-band 600 mhz spectrum to deliver 5G coverage
Nov 4 Hyperion SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved on Nov. 2 to cancel its planned series E bond issue due to lack of enough subscription offers
* The company informed about the issue on Oct. 9
* Also resolved to issue up to 40,000 series E01 bonds of the nominal value and issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($260)
* Minimum threshold of bond subscribed for is 5,000
* The bonds will bear 8 pct interest rate per annum
* The maturity date of the bonds is Nov. 6, 2018
* Funds from issue of the bonds will be used to finance a project undertaken by its unit, Malopolska Siec Szerokopasmowa Sp. z o.o.
