BRIEF-Quali-Smart to issue convertible notes with principal amount of HK$80 mln
* Co agreed to issue, and Benefit Global Limited agreed to subscribe for convertible notes with a principal amount of hk$80 million
Nov 4 Euronext:
* Agrogeneration to list 6,147,460 new shares on Alternext Paris as of Nov. 5
* Reason: Redemption of listed bonds redeemable into shares
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co agreed to issue, and Benefit Global Limited agreed to subscribe for convertible notes with a principal amount of hk$80 million
* Constellation Brands Inc files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2prKiSm) Further company coverage: