UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
Nov 5 Nischer publ AB :
* Q3 EBITDA loss 0.9 million Swedish crowns ($104,105.22) versus loss 0.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loss after tax 1.6 million crowns versus loss 0.8 million crowns year ago
