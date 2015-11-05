Nov 5 BRD Bank

* Net profit of 380 million lei ($92.69 million)in the first nine months of 2015, compared to 38 million in the corresponding period of 2014, thanks to further decline of risk cost and contained costs.

* Sequential increase in revenues since Q1-2015, although year-on-year evolution was still affected by low interest rates

* Coverage ratio of non-performing loans with IFRS pr ovisions posted at 76.0 percent for the Bank as at September 30, 2015 (71.5 percent as at September 30, 2014)

* Further improvement of individuals' demand for new loans (loan production up by 17 percent against January - September 2014): continued growth of housing loan production and rising interest for consumer loans

