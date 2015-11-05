UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
Nov 5 Gedik Yatirim Menkul Deerler AS :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue of 66.1 million lira ($23.03 million) versus 775.2 million lira year ago
* Q3 net profit of 3.8 million lira versus 3.1 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.8700 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
