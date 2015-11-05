BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Thrombogenics NV :
* Says to be on track for break-even from 2016 onwards
* Adjusts the commercial strategy and composition of its U.S. organization to current market demand for Jetrea and to ensure it is cash neutral in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership