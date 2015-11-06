BRIEF-Bupa Arabia receives approval for insurance activities license from Saudi's SAMA
May 2 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Company
Nov 6Melhus Sparebank :
* Said on Thursday Q3 net interest income 28.3 million Norwegian crowns ($3.3 million) versus 28.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 474,000 crowns versus 4.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net profit 7.2 million crowns versus 10.8 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5530 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Company
By Anusha Ravindranath May 2 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Tuesday taking cues from Asian peers, with Singapore surging to its highest level in 20 months buoyed by better-than-expected earnings in the banking sector. Regional markets reopened after a long holiday weekend, with investors making bullish bets, as an overnight rally on Wall Street and easing geo-political concerns over North Korea boosted sentiment. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares o