BRIEF-Bupa Arabia receives approval for insurance activities license from Saudi's SAMA
May 2 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Company
Nov 6 Van Lanschot NV :
* Q3 client assets down to 56.5 billion euros ($61.4 billion) in adverse stock market climate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Company
By Anusha Ravindranath May 2 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Tuesday taking cues from Asian peers, with Singapore surging to its highest level in 20 months buoyed by better-than-expected earnings in the banking sector. Regional markets reopened after a long holiday weekend, with investors making bullish bets, as an overnight rally on Wall Street and easing geo-political concerns over North Korea boosted sentiment. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares o