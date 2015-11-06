BRIEF-Ingenuity Property Investments posts HY HEPS 1.5 cents
* Headline and diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 1.5 cents versus 2.2 last year
Nov 6 Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 profit share income of 498.2 million lira ($173.61 million) versus 387 million lira year ago
* Q3 net profit of 71.4 million lira versus 65.2 million lira year ago
* Loans and receivables at the end of Q3 is 18.40 billion lira
($1 = 2.8697 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 EBITDA for combined group nearly tripled at eur 293.2 million (Q1 2016: eur 101.2 million)