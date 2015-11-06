Nov 6 Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS :

* Reported on Thursday Q3 profit share income of 498.2 million lira ($173.61 million) versus 387 million lira year ago

* Q3 net profit of 71.4 million lira versus 65.2 million lira year ago

* Loans and receivables at the end of Q3 is 18.40 billion lira

($1 = 2.8697 liras)