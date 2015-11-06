BRIEF-Acrux says U.S. Patent and Trademark Office institutes IPR proceeding against a U.S. Patent
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
(Corrects previous guidance in last bullet point to say "net loss of 10 million crowns" instead of "net profit of 10 million crowns")
Nov 6 BioPorto A/S :
* Q3 EBIT loss 2.1 million Danish crowns ($306,000) versus loss 3.1 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net revenue 4.7 million crowns versus 4.6 million crowns year ago
* Guidance for 2015 adjusted
* Revenue is expected to be 21 million - 22 million crowns, representing a growth of 12-18 pct compared to 2014, against previous guidance of 22 million - 23 million crowns
* In 2015, an EBIT loss of 13 million crowns and a net loss of 11 million crowns is expected against previous guidance of EBIT loss of 12 million crowns and net loss of 10 million crowns
