UPDATE 1-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Plans to open 4 U.S. tech centres, starting with Indiana in Aug (Adds background and context, details on plans)
Nov 6 Arcadia Aviation Holdings SA (formerly Seamaster Aircraft) :
* Said on Thursday that Richard Rofe replaces Mariusz Chlopek as Arcadia Aviation Holdings' chairman of the management board as of Nov. 3 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plans to open 4 U.S. tech centres, starting with Indiana in Aug (Adds background and context, details on plans)
* Submits an offer to bid for third mobile license in Sultanate Of Oman