BRIEF-Dufry reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth at 7.2%
* Reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth accelerating to 7.2 percent
Nov 6 Golab SA :
* Q3 revenue 100 zlotys ($25.60) versus 128 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 23,116 zlotys versus profit of 104,928 zlotys year ago
* Q3 operating loss of 21,312 zlotys versus profit of 109,846 zlotys last year ($1 = 3.9065 zlotys)
* Co to purchase rights to manufacture, sell, and distribute Hunt's branded products in Philippines from JV between Universal Robina and Conagra Foods