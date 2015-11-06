Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2
ZURICH, May 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Nov 6Boomerang SA :
* Said on Thursday that following change of its business profile, as voted on shareholder meeting on Sept. 30, announce new strategy
* Plans to focus now on logistics, including package distribution and courier services
* Plans to create new, environmental-friendly package distribution machine
* Plans to takeover two companies for total value of 9 million zlotys ($2.30 million)
* Will undertake issue of new shares via placement without pre-emptive rights in order to fund acquisitions
* Says unit acquires 1.1 billion shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd for about HK$984 million ($126.48 million)