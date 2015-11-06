Nov 6Boomerang SA :

* Said on Thursday that following change of its business profile, as voted on shareholder meeting on Sept. 30, announce new strategy

* Plans to focus now on logistics, including package distribution and courier services

* Plans to create new, environmental-friendly package distribution machine

* Plans to takeover two companies for total value of 9 million zlotys ($2.30 million)

* Will undertake issue of new shares via placement without pre-emptive rights in order to fund acquisitions

($1 = 3.9128 zlotys)