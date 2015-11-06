Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2
ZURICH, May 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Nov 6 Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano told analysts during a post-results conference call:
* will consider all options in Brazil that create value for shareholders, will evaluate all appropriate offers for its unit there
* has not received any formal offers for TIM Brasil unit from Oi or others
* any acquisition of Metroweb is a "non event"; Telecom Italia already committed to bringing broadband project to 100 cities in Italy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
ZURICH, May 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Says unit acquires 1.1 billion shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd for about HK$984 million ($126.48 million)