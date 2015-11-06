Nov 6 Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano told analysts during a post-results conference call:

* will consider all options in Brazil that create value for shareholders, will evaluate all appropriate offers for its unit there

* has not received any formal offers for TIM Brasil unit from Oi or others

* any acquisition of Metroweb is a "non event"; Telecom Italia already committed to bringing broadband project to 100 cities in Italy