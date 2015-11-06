BRIEF-Security Bank Corp says qtrly net interest income 4.4 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
Nov 6 Pragma Inkaso SA :
* In Q3 acquired new debt portfolios of the nominal value of 173.7 million zlotys ($44.4 million), down 6.6 percent year on year
* In Q3 gained 115 new clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9130 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oman unit signs credit facility agreement of 5.8 million rials with local lender for project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )