BRIEF-Security Bank Corp says qtrly net interest income 4.4 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
Nov 6 Moscow Exchange :
* Signs memorandum of understanding with Shanghai Stock Exchange
* The memorandum is aimed at exchange of information and experiences Source text: bit.ly/1Hwr79m
* Oman unit signs credit facility agreement of 5.8 million rials with local lender for project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )