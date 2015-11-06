Nov 6Prime Minerals SA :

* Said on Thursday it resolved to issue 83,000 series G shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share via private placement without pre-emptive rights

* Funds will be used for financing of project connected to nickel mine in Sulawesi (Indonesia)

($1 = 3.9100 zlotys)