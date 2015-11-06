Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2
ZURICH, May 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Nov 5 Fly.pl SA :
* Said on Thursday that Sloneczne Inwestycje sold its entire 17.69 pct stake (or 7,348,547 shares) in Fly.pl
* DAMF Invest SA acquired 17.69 pct stake Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Says unit acquires 1.1 billion shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd for about HK$984 million ($126.48 million)