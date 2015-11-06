Nov 6 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Janwillem Bouma, managing director of the shell pension funds in the netherlands, elected as chair of trade body pensionseurope

* PensionsEurope represents 24 national associations of pension funds and similar institutions for workplace pensions

* PensionsEurope member organisations cover the workplace pensions of about 70 million European citizens and represents around 3.5 trillion euros of assets managed for future pension payments. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)