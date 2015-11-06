BRIEF-Omico Corp clarifies on news article entitled “DENR’s Lopez bans open-pit mining”
* Refers to news article entitled “DENR’s Lopez bans open-pit mining” posted in Manila Bulletin
Nov 6 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
* Janwillem Bouma, managing director of the shell pension funds in the netherlands, elected as chair of trade body pensionseurope
* PensionsEurope represents 24 national associations of pension funds and similar institutions for workplace pensions
* PensionsEurope member organisations cover the workplace pensions of about 70 million European citizens and represents around 3.5 trillion euros of assets managed for future pension payments. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* Refers to news article entitled “DENR’s Lopez bans open-pit mining” posted in Manila Bulletin
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 536,890 dinars versus 202,845 dinars year ago