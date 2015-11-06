BRIEF-TCL's unit acquires shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology
* Says unit acquires 1.1 billion shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd for about HK$984 million ($126.48 million)
Nov 6 O2 Czech Republic As
* Says to hold regular general meeting on Dec 8
* Says agenda to include approval of the contribution of a part of the enterprise into its subsidiary o2 it services, resolution on purchase of the company's own shares
* O2 said in October its share buyback programme would start in January and last up to five years; it can buy as much as 10 percent of its stock, or stock worth 8 billion crowns under the plan Further company coverage:
* Says unit acquires 1.1 billion shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd for about HK$984 million ($126.48 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.