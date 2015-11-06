Nov 6 Biosynex SA :

* Says to have raised 2.26 million euros ($2.43 million) in capital increase

* After extension clause, the total number of 821,098 new shares have been issued with nominal value 0.10 euro per share and price of 2.75 euros per share

* Total value thus reaches 2,258,019.50 euros