Nov 9 Tuka Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret :

* Reported on Saturday that Q3 revenue at 35.0 million lira ($12.02 million)versus 16.0 million lira year ago

* Q3 net loss of 964,148 lira versus loss of 28.6 million lira year ago

($1 = 2.9111 liras)