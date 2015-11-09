Nov 9 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Q3 net revenue 0.0 million Danish crowns versus 127,000 Danish crowns ($18,319.77) year ago

* Q3 operating loss 6.4 million crowns versus loss 6.3 million crowns year ago

* Considers share issue with pre- emptive rights to existing shareholders

* Says have extended credit facility by 6.0 million crowns provided by its major shareholder

* If a financial solution is not reached within this year, company considers operations going forward from 2016 to be associated with significant uncertainties

