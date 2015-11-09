BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 - Procad SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q3 revenue of 12.5 million zlotys ($3.16 million) versus 12.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 557,000 zlotys versus 271,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9605 zlotys)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.