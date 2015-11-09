BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations
Nov 9Polfa SA :
* Said on Friday that the District Court in Warsaw announced the company's bankruptcy with the possibility of creditors' agreement
* The current management board will continue to manage the company
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.