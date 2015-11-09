BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Ihlas Yayin Holding :
* Q3 revenue of 36.4 million lira ($12.47 million) versus 36.7 million lira year ago
* Q3 net loss of 5.4 million lira versus loss of 1.0 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.9181 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.