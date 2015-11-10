BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 Opera Software says:
* AT&T Adworks launches cross-screen addressable advertising trial across TV and mobile devices
* AT&T adworks can combine AT&T's ability to deliver household specific ads to more than 12 mln households with Opera Mediaworks' cross-carrier mobile technology
* Says "AT&T AdWorks' ability to deliver household specific TV advertising based on interests and demographics to a rapidly growing base of more than 12 million households, combined with Opera Mediaworks' mobile advertising, will be a game-changer for advertisers and consumers"
* Says deal is "a new and important partnership" Link to full press release:
here
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018