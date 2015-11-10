BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 Facephi Biometria SA :
* Said on Monday to propose share capital increase by offsetting credits in amount of 605,882 euros ($651,141) through the issuance of 2,019,608 shares
* The issued shares to have a nominal value of 0.04 euro per share and share premium of 0.26 euro per share
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018