Nov 10 Facephi Biometria SA :

* Said on Monday to propose share capital increase by offsetting credits in amount of 605,882 euros ($651,141) through the issuance of 2,019,608 shares

* The issued shares to have a nominal value of 0.04 euro per share and share premium of 0.26 euro per share

Source text: bit.ly/1O0Q15P

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)