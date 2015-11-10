BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 Opera Software says:
* Rocket Optimizer has been selected by a "Tier 1 Operator Group" in EMEA
* First country targeted to go live in Q1 2016
* 3 additional countries to go live during 2016 Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018