BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 Platige Image SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 17.4 million zlotys ($4.40 million) versus 12.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 777,000 zlotys versus loss of 519,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 440,000 zlotys versus loss of 620,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9559 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018