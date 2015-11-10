BRIEF-Bank Fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg Q1 net income up 17 pct at 30.5 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 30.5 MILLION +16.9%
Nov 10 Sunshine Capital Investments SpA :
* Said on Monday that shareholders approved to sell to Sunshine Capital Miami LLC a 18.25 percent stake in Rinascimento Industriale LLC and a 42.80 percent stake in 6222 Alton Road LLC for the total price of $1,472,000
* Price for the stake in Rinascimento Industriale LLC is $916,000
* Price for the stake in 6222 Alton Road LLC is $556,000
