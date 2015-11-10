BRIEF-Sun reports 9-months group revenue pre-tax profit 225.8 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended group revenue 4.72 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago
Nov 10 Guy Degrenne SA :
* Reported on Monday Q2 revenue of 21.0 million euros, up 11.2 pct year on year
* Says its unit KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH has signed a license agreement with the chinese automotive industry supplier ZYNP Corporation, Mengzhou