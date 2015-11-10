BRIEF-Ryosan to buy back 16.02 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018
Nov 10Dassault Systemes SA :
* Announced on Monday the establishment of La Fondation Dassault Systèmes
* La Fondation Dassault Systèmes will provide grants, digital content and skillsets in virtual technologies to education and research initiatives at academic institutions, research institutes, museums, associations, cultural centers and other general interest organizations throughout the European Union
* Says it signed a 5.6 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments