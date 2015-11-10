Nov 10 Polish Services Group SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 25.7 million zlotys ($6.5 million) versus 59.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit was flat at 1.4 million zlotys year on year

* Q3 net profit was 864,000 zlotys versus 550,000 zlotys a year ago

* After 9 months it managed to accomplish 46 percent of its FY 2015 revenue forecast and 37.7 percent of its net profit forecast, and thus company plans to revise its FY 2015 financial forecast

