BRIEF-Ryosan to buy back 16.02 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018
Nov 10 NTT Com Security AG :
* Said on Monday H1 2015/2016 revenue 143.139 million euros ($153.95 million) vs 126.216 million euros year ago, up 13.4 pct
* H1 EBITDA loss 8.041 million euros vs loss 4.948 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 9.954 million euros vs loss 6.802 million euros year ago
* Expects FY 2015/2016 revenue over 300 million euros and EBITDA between loss 4.0 million euros and 0.00 million euros
* Says it signed a 5.6 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments