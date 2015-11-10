BRIEF-Constance Hotels Services reports Q1 pre-tax profit 225 mln rupees
* Q1 revenue 1.13 billion rupees versus 1.18 billion rupees year ago
Nov 10 Partner Nieruchomosci SA
* Q3 revenue 210 zlotys ($53) versus 343,816 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 35,177 zlotys versus profit of 1,511 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9540 zlotys) ($1 = 3.9580 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 1.13 billion rupees versus 1.18 billion rupees year ago
* Says it decides to buy commercial property for up to 183.0 million yuan ($26.51 million)