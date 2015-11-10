BRIEF-Kenedix Retail REIT will raise 898.2 mln yen in private placement of new units
* Says it plans to issue 4,000 units via private placement and will raise 898.2 million yen in total, with subscription date May 16 and payment date on May 17
Nov 10 ACRON HELVETIA II Immobilien AG :
* Sells its investment property, the hotel property Steigenberger Alpenhotel and Spa, Gstaad-Saanen
* Total proceeds of sale of 26.26 million Swiss francs ($26.09 million)
* Announces liquidation and delisting of shares from BX Bern Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0067 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference: