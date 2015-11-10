CAIRO Nov 10 Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB) posted third quarter net profit of 1.33 billion Egyptian pounds ($165.63 million), a 37 percent rise from the 972.086 million in the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday.

CIB, the country's biggest listed bank, said revenues for the third quarter were up 28 percent to 2.61 billion pounds compared with the same period last year. ($1 = 8.0300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)