* Said on Tuesday that it has been admitted to listing on the MTA ('Mercato Telematico Azionario') market on the STAR segment of the Italian stock exchange

* To discontinue trading on the MIV market ('Investment Vehicles Market')

* The start of trading on the MTA market, STAR segment and the simultaneous discontinuation of trading on the MIV is scheduled for Nov. 12

