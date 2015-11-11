BRIEF-Kina Securities says signed trade finance agreement with ADB
* Kina Securities and Asian Development Bank (ADB) sign first trade finance agreement in Papua New Guinea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 11 Fila SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it has been admitted to listing on the MTA ('Mercato Telematico Azionario') market on the STAR segment of the Italian stock exchange
* To discontinue trading on the MIV market ('Investment Vehicles Market')
* The start of trading on the MTA market, STAR segment and the simultaneous discontinuation of trading on the MIV is scheduled for Nov. 12
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kina Securities and Asian Development Bank (ADB) sign first trade finance agreement in Papua New Guinea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt