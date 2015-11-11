Nov 11 Wierzyciel SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q3 revenue of 1.2 million zlotys ($304,468) versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 89,580 zlotys versus 131,805 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9413 zlotys)