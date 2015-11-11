BRIEF-Hatten Land says group's Q3 revenue 164.9 million rgt, up 122.6 pct
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt
Nov 11 Wierzyciel SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q3 revenue of 1.2 million zlotys ($304,468) versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 89,580 zlotys versus 131,805 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9413 zlotys)
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax