Nov 11 Merin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Tuesday its 9-month recurring EBITDA reached 119.6 million euros ($128.5 million)

* 9-month recurring funds from operations (FFO) reached 93.2 million euros

* Reported 9-month adjusted net loss at 130.3 million euros

* 9-month gross income reached 139.4 million euros

* Says results include effects of integration with Testa from June 30 til Sept. 30

* Says at end-Q3 reached gross leasable area of 1.8 billion square meters at 94.7 pct occupancy rate

