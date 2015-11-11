BRIEF-Hatten Land says group's Q3 revenue 164.9 million rgt, up 122.6 pct
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt
Nov 11 Merin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Said on Tuesday its 9-month recurring EBITDA reached 119.6 million euros ($128.5 million)
* 9-month recurring funds from operations (FFO) reached 93.2 million euros
* Reported 9-month adjusted net loss at 130.3 million euros
* 9-month gross income reached 139.4 million euros
* Says results include effects of integration with Testa from June 30 til Sept. 30
* Says at end-Q3 reached gross leasable area of 1.8 billion square meters at 94.7 pct occupancy rate
