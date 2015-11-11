BRIEF-Hatten Land says group's Q3 revenue 164.9 million rgt, up 122.6 pct
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt
Nov 11Kremlin AG :
* Said on Tuesday gets involved via notarial purchase agreement in a real estate company with legal form of GmbH
* GmbH is a restructuring case and should be realigned in the coming weeks
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax