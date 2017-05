Nov 11 IKF SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday H1 net loss of 2.7 million euros ($2.90 million) versus a loss of 1.9 million euros in semester ended June 30, 2014

* H1 total revenues of 14.3 million euros versus 16.2 million euros in semester ended June 30, 2014

Source text for Eikon: ;

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)