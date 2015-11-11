BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
Nov 11 Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q3 revenue of 21.6 million zlotys ($5.5 million) versus 14.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 4.8 million zlotys versus 3.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9407 zlotys)
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.