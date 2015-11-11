Nov 11 Sainsbury's

* CEO says "still work to be done on pricing relative to discounters"

* CEO says "no signs yet" of return to inflationary environment

* CFO says Netto trial stores "trading well"

* CEO says will participate in Black Friday, says "not a particularly big deal for us"

* Shares up 1.9 percent after firm's H1 profit beats analysts' expectations